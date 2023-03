New Suit - Patent

Baker & Hostetler filed a patent lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The suit seeks de novo review of a 1984 application on behalf of inventor Gilbert P. Hyatt. The case is 1:23-cv-00395, Hyatt v. Vidal.

March 24, 2023, 2:13 PM

Gilbert P. Hyatt

Baker & Hostetler

Katherine K. Vidal

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims