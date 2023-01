New Suit - Patent

Baker & Hostetler filed a patent lawsuit on Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The suit, brought on behalf of inventor Gilbert P. Hyatt, seeks de novo review of a 1988 patent application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00091, Hyatt v. Vidal.

Government

January 20, 2023, 10:18 AM