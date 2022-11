New Suit - Patent

Baker & Hostetler sued PTO Director Katherine K. Vidal on Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of inventor Gilbert P. Hyatt. The suit seeks de novo review of a 1970 patent application and issuance of a patent. The case is 1:22-cv-01348, Hyatt v. Vidal.

Virginia

November 28, 2022, 7:17 PM