Baker & Hostetler filed a patent lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The complaint was brought on behalf of inventor Gilbert P. Hyatt, who claims the office has been preventing him from filing patents for over two decades, and seeks de novo consideration of his entitlement to obtain a patent. The case is 1:22-cv-01050, Hyatt v. Vidal.

September 15, 2022, 4:22 AM