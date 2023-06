New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Uintah Basin Medical Center was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Utah District Court. The suit was brought by Parsons Behle & Latimer and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00377, Hyatt v. Uintah Basin Medical Center.

June 09, 2023, 4:53 PM

Doris Hyatt

Parsons Behle & Latimer

Uintah Basin Medical Center

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims