Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cassiday Schade on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over claims relating to stolen cargo, was filed by Kurt E. Vragel Jr. PC on behalf of HXI Logistics. The case is 1:22-cv-07034, HXI Logistics Inc. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 4:44 PM