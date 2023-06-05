Who Got The Work

Peter T. Shapiro and Colby Berman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Ulla Johnson Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed April 20 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov, claims that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-02952, Hwang v. Ulla Johnson, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 05, 2023, 4:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Jenny Hwang

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Ulla Johnson, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA