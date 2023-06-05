Peter T. Shapiro and Colby Berman of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Ulla Johnson Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed April 20 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Mars Khaimov, claims that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-02952, Hwang v. Ulla Johnson, Inc.
Internet & Social Media
June 05, 2023, 4:26 AM