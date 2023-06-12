Who Got The Work

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson shareholder Glenn M. Rissman has entered an appearance for Japanese restaurant RA Sushi Holding Corp. in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed April 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon, is 1:23-cv-03228, Hwang v. Ra Sushi Holding Corp.

Internet & Social Media

June 12, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Jenny Hwang

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

Ra Sushi Holding Corp.

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA