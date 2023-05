Who Got The Work

Joseph J. Lynett and Shevonne Greene of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend B & H Foto & Electronics Corp. in a website accessibility class action. The complaint, filed March 22 in New York Eastern District Court by Mars Khaimov Law, claims that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:23-cv-02210, Hwang v. B & H Foto & Electronics Corp.

New York

May 06, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Jenny Hwang

Plaintiffs

Mars Khaimov

defendants

B & H Foto & Electronics Corp.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA