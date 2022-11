Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed a wage-and-hour class action against Florida-based electronic manufacturing company Jabil to California Northern District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages and other labor law violations, was filed by the Mahoney Law Group on behalf of non-exempt hourly employees. The case is 3:22-cv-07460, Huynh v. Jabil Inc.

Technology

November 23, 2022, 6:57 PM