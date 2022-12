Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Sharp Firm on behalf of Kenneth Huyghe, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave to care for his parents. The case is 2:22-cv-12954, Huyghe v. Performance Food Group Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 06, 2022, 5:00 PM