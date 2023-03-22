New Suit - Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of production studio Huxley LLC. The suit, against Sanctum Studios LLC, alleges Sanctum failed to timely deliver original digital art pieces and character designs related to the Huxley Saga of graphic novels, video games, digital collectables and feature film. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02138, Huxley LLC. v. Sanctum Studios LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 22, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Huxley LLC.

Plaintiffs

Dickinson Wright

defendants

Sanctum Studios LLC.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract