Who Got The Work

William H. Catto and Erin E. Lamb of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have stepped in to defend furniture retailer Kardiel II Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed June 15 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Defino Law Associates on behalf of Alyson Huver, who claims that she was severely injured after a glass top to a 1949 Protractor 98 inch desk fell on her left foot. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mia Roberts Perez, is 2:23-cv-02303, Huver v. Kardiel II, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 31, 2023, 6:13 AM

