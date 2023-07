Removed To Federal Court

Arbor Vista Properties and the Donaldson Group removed a lawsuit to Maryland District Court on Monday. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was filed by Nidel & Nace on behalf of Amy Hutts. The defendants are represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and Neuberger, Quinn, Gielen, Rubin & Gibber. The case is 8:23-cv-01848, Hutts v. The Donaldson Group et al.

Real Estate

July 10, 2023, 5:11 PM

