Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Snow on Monday removed a lawsuit against ADT Solar to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Gibbs Travis PLLC on behalf of Tony Hutton, who claims that he was misled about the cost savings that would result from installing solar panels at his home. The case is 3:22-cv-00478, Hutton v. ADT Solar LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

August 15, 2022, 7:49 PM