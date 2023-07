Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spencer Fane on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against TLG Operations d/b/a TLG Peterbilt - Fort Smith to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Hurst Law Group on behalf of Timothy Hutto, accuses the defendant of reneging on a truck sale. The case is 2:23-cv-02097, Hutto v. TLG Operations LLC.

Automotive

July 20, 2023, 7:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Hutto

Plaintiffs

Hurst Morrissey Hurst PLLC

defendants

TLG Operations, LLC

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract