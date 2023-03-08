Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Boeing to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Hunt Law on behalf of a mechanic who claims he was retaliated against and terminated for raising concerns about company practices which he believed violated Federal Aviation Administration regulations as well as Boeing's own policies. The case is 2:23-cv-00959, Hutto v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

March 08, 2023, 3:10 PM