New Suit

Zurich Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Wednesday in Montana District Court. The suit, over asbestos-related claims, was brought by Edwards & Culver on behalf of Ralph Hutt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00002, Hutt v. Zurich American Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 8:34 PM