New Suit - Antitrust

Harley-Davidson was hit with an antitrust class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court challenging the company's warranty policy for its motorcycles. The suit, brought by Rupp, Baase, Pfalzgraf & Cunningham and Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP, accuses Harley-Davidson of using monopoly power to force motorcycle owners to use its compatible branded parts for repairs or risk losing warranty coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00902, Hutley v. Harley-Davidson Motor Company Group, LLC.

Automotive

November 21, 2022, 5:50 PM