Whitty Somvichian and Audrey Mott-Smith of Cooley has entered an appearance for Fitbit in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed July 14 in California Northern District Court by Harlan Law and Johnson Becker on behalf of Nicole Hutchison, who was allegedly burned by an overheating battery in a Fitbit Versa 2 Activity Tracker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White, is 3:23-cv-03520, Hutchison v. Fitbit, Inc.

September 18, 2023, 9:01 AM

