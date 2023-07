New Suit - Product Liability

Fitbit was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Harlan Law and Johnson Becker on behalf of Nicole Hutchison, who was allegedly burned by an overheating battery in a Fitbit Versa 2 Activity Tracker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03520, Hutchison v. Fitbit Inc.

Technology

July 14, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Hutchison

Plaintiffs

Harlan Law, PC

defendants

Fitbit, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims