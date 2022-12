Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at d'Arcambal, Ousley & Cuyler Burk on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, and Walmart to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Arons & Arons on behalf of Dawn Hutcheson-Gathers. The case is 2:22-cv-07531, Hutcheson-Gathers v. Sams West, Inc. et al.