Who Got The Work

Brett D. Young and Brianna S. Wilson of Sheppard Mullin have entered appearances for Starbucks in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed May 11 in California Eastern District Court by Centurion Trial Attorneys on behalf of a former shift supervisor. The suit also pursues gender discrimination claims. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman, is 2:23-cv-00888, Huston v. Starbucks Corp.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 26, 2023, 4:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexandra Huston

Plaintiffs

Centurion Trial Attorneys

Centurion Trial Attorneys, Apc

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination