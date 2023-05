New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Barnes & Noble was hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by using Google Analytics to share website visitors' search bar entries and results with Google. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03650, Husted v. Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Husted, Sr.

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims