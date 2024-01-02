Who Got The Work

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, FNA Group d/b/a Simpson and Lowe's have turned to attorneys Andrew R. Benedict and Sharon Piper of Bardsley, Benedict & Cholden and Marc H. Perry of Post & Schell, respectively, to fight a pending product liability lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 17 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Atlee Hall LLP on behalf of Brianna Husted and Connor Husted, alleges that a pressure washer used by Connor Husted to wash a golf cart became overpressurized and struck Husted in the face, causing him to lose his eye. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith, is 5:23-cv-04545, Husted et al v. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 02, 2024, 8:01 AM

Brianna Husted

Connor Husted

Atlee Hall LLP

Lowes Home Centers, LLC

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

FNA Group, Inc.

Bardsley, Benedict & Cholden, LLP

Post & Schell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims