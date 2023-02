Removed To Federal Court

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide Friday to California Central District Court. The suit, for property damage claims, was filed by Briggs & Alexander on behalf of Michael L. Hust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00290, Hust v. Crestbrook Insurance Co.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 8:28 PM