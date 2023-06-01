New Suit - Website Accessibility

United Airlines Holdings, a publicly traded airline holding company and parent company to United Airlines, was slapped with a website accessibility class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Stein Saks PLLC, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03441, Hussein v. United Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 01, 2023, 4:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Sumaya Hussein

Plaintiffs

Stein Saks

defendants

United Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA