New Suit

Foley Hoag filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court against the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD), Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi and three HCSD employees. The lawsuit pursues claims on behalf of Lydia Huss, who contends she was denied prescription medication while in the defendants' custody. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11305, Huss v. Hampden County Sheriff's Department et al.

Government

August 12, 2022, 6:04 PM