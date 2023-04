New Suit

Nvidia was sued for false advertising on Wednesday in Wisconsin Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Travis Huss. The case is 3:23-cv-00262, Huss v. Nvidia Corp.

Technology

April 26, 2023, 6:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Travis Duane Huss

defendants

Nvidia Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct