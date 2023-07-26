Norfolk Southern was sued Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed by Shapero & Roloff on behalf of a former signalman for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully prevented from returning to work following a cerebrovascular event despite receiving clearance from his doctor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01456, Husk v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co.
Transportation & Logistics
July 26, 2023, 3:23 PM