Allison Gluvna Folk of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Great Wolf Services in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed May 3 in Ohio Northern District Court by Lazzaro Law, accuses the defendant of violating the tip credit provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act and underpaying its employees below the federally-mandated minimum wage rate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James G. Carr, is 3:23-cv-00909, Hush v. Great Wolf Services, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 17, 2023, 9:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Connie Hush

Lazzaro Law

defendants

Great Wolf Services, LLC (Great Lakes Services, LLC)

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations