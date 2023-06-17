Allison Gluvna Folk of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Great Wolf Services in a pending employment class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint, filed May 3 in Ohio Northern District Court by Lazzaro Law, accuses the defendant of violating the tip credit provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act and underpaying its employees below the federally-mandated minimum wage rate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James G. Carr, is 3:23-cv-00909, Hush v. Great Wolf Services, LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 17, 2023, 9:45 AM