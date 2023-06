New Suit - Patent

Butzel Long filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Husco Automotive. The complaint, which asserts two patents related to an automotive pump valve, names Johnson Electric North America Inc. and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11345, Husco Automotive, LLC v. Stackpole International Engineered Products, Ltd. d/b/a Stackpole International et al.

Automotive

June 06, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Husco Automotive, LLC

Butzel Long

defendants

Johnson Electric North America, Inc.

Stackpole International Engineered Products, Ltd. d/b/a Stackpole International

Stackpole International Powder Metal, Ltd. d/b/a Stackpole International

Stackpole Powertrain International USA, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims