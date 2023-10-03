Husch Blackwell Expands in Dallas With 6 Litigators | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Husch Blackwell expanded its private wealth and commercial litigation practices in Dallas on Tuesday with four lawyers from Dallas fiduciary litigation boutique Norris & Weber and two litigators from trial boutique Hedrick Kring Bailey. "These new arrivals bring additional depth to our bench in handling both complex and day-to-day litigation matters," Jacque Albus, the head of Husch's financial services and capital markets group, wrote in a press release.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 03, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /