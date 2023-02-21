Husch, Actively Courting Law Firm Combinations, Grows Revenu...

News From Law.com

Husch Blackwell's gross revenue shot up 17% last year, with the firm seeing "across-the-board" demand in 2022, as well as growing client acceptance of alternative and fixed-fee arrangements.Husch grossed about $555.8 million last year, a 16.6% increase over 2021, when its revenue grew by 14.3% in what many considered a golden year of law firm gains. The Missouri-based firm, ranked No. 91 in last year's Am Law 200, increased profits per partner by 2.5% in 2022, up to $867,000, while growing its equity ranks by about 10%, to 191

February 21, 2023