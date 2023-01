Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Hine on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Dollar General to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by DannLaw, claims that Dollar General regularly charges customers more for merchandise than the posted price. The case is 2:23-cv-00002, Husar v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 05, 2023, 7:33 PM