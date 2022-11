Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Thompson Hine on Monday removed a consumer class action against Dollar General to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Dann Law, contends that the defendant regularly charges higher prices for items at the register than advertised on the shelves. The case is 1:22-cv-02044, Husar v. Dolgen Midwest, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 3:01 PM