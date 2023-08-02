Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against frozen custard store operator Southern Custard LLC and its owner Andrew Nicholson to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks on behalf of a former operations manager who contends that his franchise rights in Southern Custard were revoked after he was terminated from his position. The case is 3:23-cv-03732, Hurt v. Southern Custard LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 02, 2023, 11:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Chris Hurt

Plaintiffs

Cromer Babb Porter And Hicks

defendants

Andrew Nicholson

Southern Custard LLC

defendant counsels

Spencer Fane

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract