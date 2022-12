Who Got The Work

Liberty Mutual has retained lawyer Tara Dale Mireur of Hanna & Plaut to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a hailstorm, was filed Oct. 27 in Texas Western District Court by the Brasher Law Firm on behalf of Chester Hurst and Sherry Hurst. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, is 1:22-cv-01093, Hurst et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 11:57 AM