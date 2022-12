New Suit - Product Liability

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein filed a product liability lawsuit against Exactech Inc. on Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court arising from an allegedly defective Truliant knee implant device. The court action, filed on behalf of Billy Hursey, follows a Feb. 2022 recall for the Truliant device. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01020, Hursey v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 14, 2022, 7:55 PM