New Suit - Employment

Varian Medical Systems was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by the Rettko Law Offices on behalf of David Hurley, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00042, Hurley v. Varian Medical Systems.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 7:27 PM