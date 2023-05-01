New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Travelers and St. Paul Protective Insurance were slapped with an consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld P.C. and the Quat Law Offices, accuses the defendants of unlawfully inflating a policy's dwelling liability limit for physical damage to a home by adding the estimated cost of debris removal that may by incurred but not informing the homeowner of this addition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02394, Hurley v. Travelers Property Casualty Corp. et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Hurley

Plaintiffs

Golomb Spirt Grunfeld, P.C.

defendants

ST. Paul Fire And Marine Insurance Company

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Property Casualty Corp.

ST Paul Protective Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute