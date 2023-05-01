Travelers and St. Paul Protective Insurance were slapped with an consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Golomb Spirt Grunfeld P.C. and the Quat Law Offices, accuses the defendants of unlawfully inflating a policy's dwelling liability limit for physical damage to a home by adding the estimated cost of debris removal that may by incurred but not informing the homeowner of this addition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02394, Hurley v. Travelers Property Casualty Corp. et al.
Insurance
May 01, 2023, 5:11 PM