New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Wednesday in Nebraska District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Nichols Kaster PLLP on behalf of a former chief utility clerk who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after Union Pacific implemented a company-wide policy requiring employees to disclose certain health conditions in violation of the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00201, Hurd v. Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Transportation & Logistics

May 17, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

William Hurd

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Co.

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA