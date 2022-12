Who Got The Work

Arthur A. Simpson of Davis Wright Tremaine has entered an appearance for Amazon.com in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by pro se plaintiff Tatsiana Hupala. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:22-cv-01408, Hupala v. Tianhai Central Air Conditioning Co Ltd et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 09, 2022, 3:54 PM