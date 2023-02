New Suit

Bank of America and its subsidiary Merrill were slapped with a lawsuit Thursday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Lily M. Huntsman and Robert A. Huntsman, claims the defendants wrongfully reported a transfer as a taxable event. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00329, Huntsman et al v. Bank of America Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 04, 2023, 11:43 AM