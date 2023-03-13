Hunton Andrews Kurth Taps New Managing Partner, New Role for...

News From Law.com

In a top management shift at Hunton Andrews Kurth, Miami partner Sam Danon will become the firm's managing partner as of April 1, and longtime managing partner Wally Martinez will move into a newly created role of chief growth officer.Martinez said that as chief growth officer, he will address strategic expansion of the Am Law 100 firm, collaborating with Danon, the executive committee and the practice leaders. The focus is on "filling gaps" in some of the offices, and to take advantage of opportunities in the market.

March 13, 2023, 9:00 AM