When Houston-based Andrews Kurth Kenyon merged with Virginia firm Hunton & Williams in 2018, forming Hunton Andrews Kurth, the opportunity to combine the firms' complementary energy practices was a driver of the deal.And, building on the oil and gas work Andrews Kurth brought into the merger and the power sector work from Hunton, the firm continues to strategically hire in the energy sector as it embraces the growing energy transition market.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 25, 2022, 10:42 AM