Who Got The Work

Travis S. Hunter and Griffin A. Schoenbaum of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in as defense counsel to Katie Vo in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Delaware District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg, alleges that more than $200,000 invested by the plaintiff for the purpose of mining Bitcoin was pooled with other investors' money as part of a Ponzi scheme. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01164, Huntley v. Vbit Technologies Corp. et al.

Cryptocurrency

October 25, 2022, 7:41 AM