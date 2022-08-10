New Suit - Consumer Class Action

The Kazerouni Law Group and BLC Law Center filed a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Southern District Court against Rosebud Economic Development Corp. and other defendants. The suit accuses the defendants of running a 'rent-a-tribe' payday lending scheme that uses the cloak of tribal sovereignty to evade state and federal usury laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01172, Huntley et al. v. Rosebud Economic Development Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 10, 2022, 2:47 PM