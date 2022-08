Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Automobile Mutual Insurance and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Hanna, was filed by Fitts Law Firm on behalf of FastSigns. The case is 7:22-cv-00283, Huntington Sky Production Ltd. v. State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 15, 2022, 5:53 PM