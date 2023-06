New Suit - Real Property

Huntington Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Sheridan Propco LLC, Wellesley Propco LLC and other defendants on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Aloia Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11458, Huntington National Bank N.A. v. Sheridan Propco LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 5:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Huntington National Bank

Plaintiffs

Aloia & Associates, P.C.

defendants

John R. Gibbs

Michael Ouaknine

Michael Ouaknine Living Trust Dated August 27, 2019

Sheridan Propco LLC

Wellesley Propco LLC

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action